Draw made for 2022 World Cup qualification campaign

Germany have been drawn in a group with Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia and Liechtenstein for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as they look to book their place in Qatar.

The group winners will secure ten of the 13 tickets for European sides for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The ten runners-up and the best group winners from the most recent edition of the Nations League who have not already qualified will face off in March 2022 for the final three spots in three mini tournaments with a semi-final and final (each one game).

The World Cup qualification campaign will begin in March 2021. After the EUROs next summer, the group games will resume in September and October, before finishing in November. The four group winners of the Nations League A (Italy, Belgium, France and Spain) were drawn in groups of five so that they can play the finals of the Nations League in October 2021.