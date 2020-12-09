Draw for U21 EUROs to take place on 10th December

The final tournament draw for the 2021 U21 EUROs in Hungary and Slovenia will take place on Thursday, 10th December, in Nyon, Switzerland (15:00 CET). The Germany U21s will be drawn from Pot 1, which also includes current European champions Spain, France and England. Co-hosts Hungary and Slovenia have already been drawn as the first teams in Group A and B respectively.

For the first time, 16 teams have qualified for the competition, with the group stage and knockouts set to be held separately. The group stage will take place from 24th to 31st March 2021. The group winners and runners-up will then advance to an eight-team knockout round, which will take place from 31st May to 6th June 2021.

Pots:

Pot 1: Spain, Germany, France, England

Pot 2: Italy, Denmark, Portugal, Netherlands

Pot 3: Romania, Croatia, Czech Republic, Russia

Pot 4: Switzerland, Iceland, Slovenia, Hungary

