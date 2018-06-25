Draw enough to see Spain top Group B

Spain ensured their last place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup thanks to a last-minute goal from Iago Aspas to draw 2-2 with Morocco in Kaliningrad.

Khalid Boutaib gave already-eliminated Morocco a shock lead in the first half, only for Isco to equalize minutes later. Yousef En Nesyri looked to have won it for the North African side, before Aspas leveled proceedings in the 91st minute.

The 2010 champions will now play Russia in Moscow on Sunday at 1600 CEST.