Dr. Silja Schwarz becomes team doctor for men’s senior national team

Dr. Silja Schwarz is the new team doctor for the Germany men’s senior national team. The 48-year-old specialist for internal medicine will replace Prof. Dr. Tim Meyer as part of the backroom staff. After 21 years, Meyer’s role for the DFB came to an end at the start of the year, on his own request.

Dr. Silja Schwarz studied human medicine at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz between 1994 and 2001, before gaining a PhD at the Albert Ludwigs University in Freiburg in 2005. Her specialist education came a the Chair for Preventative and Rehabilitative Sports Medicine at the Klinikum rechts der Isar, part of the Technical University of Munich. Dr. Schwarz brings extensive experience in athletic and team sports to the DFB, as well as anti-doping expertise. Among other roles, Dr. Schwarz was the team doctor for the German speed-skating and short-track team for nine years, responsible for the medical treatment for German speed skaters during World Cups, and World and European Championships.

Schwarz: “I am very proud and happy”

Since 2016, Dr. Silja Schwarz has been practising in Munich at her internal practise, where she also advises athletes on effective sports nutrition. At the DFB, she will work alongside Dr. Jochen Hahne, who has been part of the backroom staff since 2015. Dr. Hahne, a specialist in orthopaedics and trauma surgery, will take over as head of the men’s senior national team’s medical department, following Tim Meyer’s departure.

On her appointment, Dr. Schwarz said: “I am very proud and happy to be able to strengthen the medical department of the national team. I would like to contribute with good discussions and constructive collaboration with the medical departments of clubs and the entire DFB, so that our national team players will continue to be in the perfect conditions to create sporting success.”

Alonside Dr. Schwarz, Thomas Armbrecht will also strengthen the backroom staff for the national team. The sports scientist from Darmstadt will become an additional physiotherapist for the DFB.

created by mmc/lc