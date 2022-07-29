Dortmund ease through to second round of DFB-Pokal

Four sides booked their tickets to the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Friday night, as the 2022/23 season officially got underway. 2020/21 winners Dortmund ran out to a dominant 3-0 victory over TSV 1860 München, netting all their goals in the first half. Karlsruher SC easily saw off fifth-tier side TSG Neustrelitz, winning 8-0, while Nürnberg left it late to knock out fourth-tier Kaan-Marienborn. Darko Churlinov's goal would be all that separated Stuttgart and Dresden, with VfB surviving a nervy end to the match following Waldemar Anton's sending off.

Dominant Dortmund ease through

The five-time DFB-Pokal winners didn’t need long to open the scoring at Munich’s Grünwalder Stadion, with Donyell Malen netting his first goal in the competition in the eighth minute, bouncing a shot off both posts and in. Marco Reus then teed up Jude Bellingham for Dortmund’s second of the night (31’). Minutes later, Karim Adeyemi would crown his BVB debut with a goal, tucking a shot under goalkeeper Marco Hiller and inside the far post (35’). Despite their dominance in the first half, Dortmund were unable to add to their tally after the break, as they sealed their place in the next round.

Karlsruher run riot over Neustrelitz

Karlsruher SC wasted no time exerting their dominance over their fifth-tier opponents from Neustrelitz, with Fabian Schleusener scoring a quick-fire double in the opening quarter of an hour (12’, 14’). He would add a third just before the break (41’) to wrap up his hat-trick. The second half saw them add to their tally, as Gondorf (67’), Batmaz (72’), Gordon (73’) and Rapp (82’, 87’) ran up the scoreline.

2-0 win gets Nürnberg through

Regionalliga side 1. FC Kaan-Marienborn did well to keep Nürnberg at bay for much of the first half, but had to watch as the Bundesliga 2 team took the lead just before the break following a precision free kick from Johannes Geis. Kaan-Marienborn came out swinging in the second half, with both Kyere (47’) and Aldrich (54’) nearly netting the equaliser. In the 84th minute, Enrico Valentini would wrap up the win for the favourites, scoring to make it 2-0.

Stuttgart survive despite Anton’s sending off

The Dresden fans were in fine voice for their first-round clash against Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, unveiling a large tifo prior to kick-off at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion. After an evenly-matched opening half an hour, it was Stuttgart who would take the lead. Captain Wataru Endo evaded his marker before playing it out wide to Josha Vagnoman, whose flat ball in was turned in at the far post by Darko Churlinov (33’). Mid-way through the second half, Waldemar Anton was sent off for a second yellow, leaving Stuttgart a man down as they sought to hold on to their lead. The closing minutes saw Dresden frantically chasing an equaliser, while VfB had the better chances of the two sides. In the end, the Bundesliga side came out on top of their third-tier opponents, with Churlinov’s goal all to separate them.

created by dfb/asv