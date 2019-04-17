Doorsoun: "We need to be at our best to win. I am really up for it."

Doorsoun: “We won’t underestimate Freiburg“

Sara Doorsoun will look to win her first DFB-Pokal title at the third attempt when she faces SC Freiburg with VfL Wolfsburg on 1st May. The 27-year-old has been a losing finalist on two previous occasions at the Rhein-Eergie-Stadion in her hometown of Köln. The German international spoke to DFB.de about her big dream and her love of her birthplace.

DFB.de: Sara Doorsoun, what does it mean to a native Köln citizen like yourself to play the cup final in your home town?

Sara Doorsoun: I’m coming home. I’m very happy to be able to play there – it is a great stadium. For me it’s very special. I got goosebumps when I watched the trailer movie for the final.

DFB.de: How do you find the atmosphere in the Rhein-Energie-Stadion?

Doorsoun: Simply amazing. I can remember the final in 2013 and the training session in the stadium. You can hear where the ball is. Being there as a player, playing in the same ground you attended as a child – anyone who gets to experience that knows that it is an amazing moment.

DFB.de: Do you still have a big attachment to Köln?

Doorsoun: I am at home here. When I see the cathedral, I get instant feelings of being at home. In my flat I have a photo of the city and even a ‘Kölner Dom’ cuddly toy! I love Köln – it is my home and where I grew up. It is always a beautiful feeling to be back here.

DFB.de: VfL Wolfsburg are somewhat regulars in the DFB-Pokal final. Why is that?

Doorsoun: It’s down to good work. I joined the club last summer and saw what is achieved inside and outside of the team every day. It doesn’t just happen by chance – everyone gives their all every day. I am proud to be part of this team and to be able to be a cup finalist one more time. I’m eager to see how the final will be and I’m looking forward to it.

DFB.de: Is the desire to win still there even after so much success?

Doorsoun: Without a doubt, speaking on behalf of the team and personally too. I have reached the final twice before and lost both times. I was the underdog on both occasions, and of course I want to win at the third time of asking. After all, they do say ‘third time lucky’! (laughs) We will give everything to win and want to bring another trophy back to Wolfsburg.

DFB.de: Experts are calling Wolfsburg the favourites...

Doorsoun: We won’t underestimate Freiburg. We know what’s in store for us and know that we will have to work hard in order to get the win. In a cup final, anything is possible. We will give 100% and make it as hard as possible for Freiburg.

DFB.de: What kind of game are you expecting?

Doorsoun: It will be very tricky – Freiburg are a technically strong side, they have a high-tempo style. I know myself how it is to be the underdog in a final. In 2014 I played against Frankfurt with Essen, and with Potsdam against Wolfsburg in 2013. It is a massive occasion. You’re so motivated and go into the game with effectively nothing to lose. It is a chance to show off your best side. Freiburg will do everything they can to make life as hard as possible for us – we need to be at our best to win. I am really up for it.

DFB.de: You have already had many reasons to celebrate in your career – you are a current Germany international, you have been a DFB-Pokal runner up on two occasions, but you’re missing a cup title in your collection. Did your desire to win titles play a role in the decision to move to VfL Wolfsburg?

Doorsoun: Yes – I’ve always said that I’d like to add a title or two to my CV. I am at an age where the next step had to be decided carefully. I’m sure that I made no mistake in choosing to move here. And now I want to finally lift the DFB-Pokal – that would be fantastic.

DFB.de: How pleased are you with your personal development in Wolfsburg? In the last few competitive games, you came off the bench.

Doorsoun: That was due to an injury. I had a few problems with my knee after the games with the national side. I feel I have developed well in Wolfsburg – it was definitely the right step for me. I feel right at home in this team. Sometimes I even tell myself it is a shame that I hadn’t taken this step earlier.

DFB.de: You’re still waiting for your first goal for Wolfsburg...

Doorsoun: I play in defence now and stay back during most set pieces. Therefore it is difficult to score. But I have a contract that runs for another two and a half years, so hopefully between now and then I can score one or two goals.

DFB.de: At the end of the season, the World Cup takes place. What are your objectives for the tournament?

Doorsoun: We want to qualify for the Olympic Games (the 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed national teams of the 2019 World Cup will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games) . We will see how far we can get in the tournament. We want to be as successful as possible.

[mmc/bh]