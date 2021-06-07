Doorsoun misses out, Rall called up as replacement

Germany women’s national team will have to do without Sara Doorsoun for the upcoming pair of international matches, as they take on France in Strasbourg on Thursday (21:10 CEST) and Chile in Offenbach on Tuesday, 15th June (15:00 CEST). The VfL Wolfsburg defender is unavailable after suffering ankle and tendon bruising in the left foot. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Maximiliane Rall (TSG Hoffenheim) as a replacement.
Lina Magull (FC Bayern Munich) and Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea) have already had to withdraw. Voss-Tecklenburg’s team will begin preparations on Monday for their final two games ahead of the summer break.
created by mmc/bh
