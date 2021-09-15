Doorsoun leaves camp with injury, Wolter and Dongus called up

Sara Doorsoun will be unavailable for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria on Saturday (kickoff 16:05 CEST) and Serbia on Tuesday (kickoff 16:00 CEST) because of a muscle injury. The Wolfsburg defender left the team camp in Dresden on Wednesday afternoon and will undergo a more detailed diagnosis in Wolfsburg.

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Teckelenburg has called up Pia Wolter (VfL Wolfsburg) and Fabienne Dongus (TSG Hoffenheim) as replacements. FC Bayern Munich’s Klara Bühl was also forced to leave the team ahead of the fixtures due to injury.