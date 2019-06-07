Doorsoun: “I’m very proud of myself”

Germany’s women’s national team will kick off their World Cup campaign against China on Saturday (15:00 CEST). For Sara Doorsoun from VfL Wolfsburg, it will be her second time at a major tournament following the 2017 Euros. Ahead of the team’s debut match in Rennes, the 27-year-old sat down for an interview with DFB.de editor Sabrina Dirks to talk about the excitement of her first World Cup match and the opponent.

DFB.de: How are you doing today, ahead of your first World Cup game?

Sara Doorsoun: I think all of us are a little bit nervous. If I wasn’t nervous, then I wouldn’t be focused enough. But, I’m more excited. During the game I won’t even be aware of what’s going on around me. As soon as we kick off, I only have eyes for the ball.

DFB.de: Are you looking forward to the World Cup atmosphere?

Doorsoun: Of course. Most of the games are sold out, and there will be lots of people watching. I think it’s great that women’s football is in the spotlight right now. That’s something you pick up on. Everyone is celebrating with us and is looking forward to it finally getting underway. The same goes for us.

DFB.de: You have an Iranian-Turkish background. Is your family watching the tournament from abroad?

Doorsoun: Of course. It always depends on whether or not there’s a livestream available, but I always send them all the information as soon as I have it. My aunts are all visiting family in Iran right now, my Mom lives in Turkey and my Dad and uncle always watch our games in Germany with friends. They’re all very excited.

DFB.de: In the web series, “#IMTEAM” you said that not many people believed that you would make it to the national team. Now you’re about to take part in a World Cup…

Doorsoun: I have to say, I’m very proud of myself. I think that’s something that you should be allowed to say and that you should tell yourself often. At the same time, I’m always very grateful for what I get to experience here. It could all end tomorrow. That’s why I really try to just enjoy it all, and to give a 100 per cent, even if it’s not always easy. I know exactly how difficult it was for me to make it here and I want to continue playing for Germany for the rest of my career.

DFB.de: You’re a defender, and tomorrow you’ll be up against the Chinese, who are strong on offence. How has the team prepared itself for that?

Doorsoun: China will be on the attack, and will try to send the ball over our defence, or try to cross it from half in order to create chances. We need to be awake and ready, defend well and not get caught up in their game.

DFB.de: What do you see as being Germany’s strength?

Doorsoun: Our mindset as a team is very strong. We were able to come back against both Japan and Canada. I have the feeling that we’re always able to turn things around for ourselves even if they aren’t going our way. Despite being individually strong, we’re also a team—a tight-knit unit. You can feel that. Everyone knows each other’s strengths and weaknesses and does their part for the team. That’s what defines us.

created by dfb/mmc