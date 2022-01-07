Donata Hopfen and Hans-Joachim Watzke new members of the DFB presidential board

At its meeting on Friday, the Executive Committee of the German Football Association (DFB) unanimously confirmed the appointment of Donata Hopfen as the new DFB Vice President. Donata Hopfen succeeded Christian Seifert as Chairperson of the Management Board of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH and Spokesperson of the Executive Committee of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga e.V. on 1st January 2022 and, following her confirmation, is now also a member of the DFB Executive Committee. The 45-year-old had previously been Managing Director and Partner at BCG Digital Ventures, a company of the Boston Consulting Group.

Hans-Joachim Watzke has been appointed to the DFB Executive Committee as 1st Vice President (League). He succeeds Peter Peters, who, due to his candidacy for the role of DFB President, will resign at his own request as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DFL GmbH and 1st Deputy Spokesman of the Executive Committee of DFL e.V. and therefore also leave the DFB Executive Committee on 11th February 2022, one month before the DFB Bundestag on 11th March 2022.

Prior to his appointment to the DFB Executive Committee, Hans-Joachim Watzke had been elected to the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DFL GmbH and 1st Deputy Spokesman of the Executive Committee of DFL e.V. by the clubs across the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 at the DFL General Meeting on 14th December 2021. Hans-Joachim Watzke will take up this office on 11th February 2022, the date on which his appointment to the DFB Executive Committee also takes effect.