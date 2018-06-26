to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Die Mannschaft travel to Kazan

    Throughout the World Cup, we will be bringing you the Germany press conferences live with English translation on our official Mixer page, as well as any public training sessions. Here's a look at what's coming up from Russia 2018...

    TUESDAY:

    Die Mannschaft travel to Kazan for tomorrow's game against South Korea.

    Die Mannschaft: Official FIFA pre-match press conference from the Kazan Arena with Joachim Löw and Jonas Hector (17:30 CEST live on FIFA's YouTube channel)

    The Daily Round-up Show on Mixer(15:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Denmark vs. France (16:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Australia vs. Peru (16:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Nigeria vs Argentina (20:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Iceland vs Croatia (20:00 CEST)

    WEDNESDAY:

    WORLD CUP 2018: South Korea vs. Germany (14:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Mexico vs. Sweden (14:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Serbia vs. Brazil (20:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (20:00 CEST)

    THURSDAY:

    Die Mannschaft: Press conference from the team base in Vatutinki (11:30 CEST live on Mixer)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Senegal vs. Colombia (16:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Japan vs. Poland (16:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Panama vs. Tunisia (20:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: England vs. Belgium (20:00 CEST)

    FRIDAY:

    Die Mannschaft: Press conference from the team base in Vatutinki (11:30 CEST live on Mixer)

    SATURDAY:

    Die Mannschaft: Press conference from the team base in Vatutinki (11:30 CEST live on Mixer)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Last 16 - Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up (16:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Last 16 - Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up (20:00 CEST)

    SUNDAY:

    WORLD CUP 2018: Last 16 - Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up (16:00 CEST)

    WORLD CUP 2018: Last 16 - Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up (16:00 CEST)

