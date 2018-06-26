Throughout the World Cup, we will be bringing you the Germany press conferences live with English translation on our official Mixer page, as well as any public training sessions. Here's a look at what's coming up from Russia 2018...
TUESDAY:
Die Mannschaft travel to Kazan for tomorrow's game against South Korea.
Die Mannschaft: Official FIFA pre-match press conference from the Kazan Arena with Joachim Löw and Jonas Hector (17:30 CEST live on FIFA's YouTube channel)
The Daily Round-up Show on Mixer(15:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Denmark vs. France (16:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Australia vs. Peru (16:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Nigeria vs Argentina (20:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Iceland vs Croatia (20:00 CEST)
WEDNESDAY:
WORLD CUP 2018: South Korea vs. Germany (14:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Mexico vs. Sweden (14:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Serbia vs. Brazil (20:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (20:00 CEST)
THURSDAY:
Die Mannschaft: Press conference from the team base in Vatutinki (11:30 CEST live on Mixer)
WORLD CUP 2018: Senegal vs. Colombia (16:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Japan vs. Poland (16:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Panama vs. Tunisia (20:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: England vs. Belgium (20:00 CEST)
FRIDAY:
Die Mannschaft: Press conference from the team base in Vatutinki (11:30 CEST live on Mixer)
SATURDAY:
Die Mannschaft: Press conference from the team base in Vatutinki (11:30 CEST live on Mixer)
WORLD CUP 2018: Last 16 - Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up (16:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Last 16 - Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up (20:00 CEST)
SUNDAY:
WORLD CUP 2018: Last 16 - Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up (16:00 CEST)
WORLD CUP 2018: Last 16 - Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up (16:00 CEST)
