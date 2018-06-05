The German national team are right behind their country’s bid to host UEFA EURO 2024. This became clear after seeing the official squad photo from the training camp in Eppan. The final 23-man squad gathered for the picture behind a board bearing the slogan, “Die Mannschaft is united by football”.

Team coordinator Oliver Bierhoff considers it a given that the German team supports the bid. “After the construction of the new DFB and its academy in Frankfurt, the European Championship bid is the lighthouse project of our association. We all have incredible memories of the World Cup in 2006. We would love to experience and play host to such a unifying football festival for the whole of Europe. Therefore die Mannschaft is fully behind the endeavor.”

Löw: “The bid for the Euros is a significant venture”

Joachim Löw is equally convinced that Germany would be the right venue for the tournament in 2024: “Obviously we’re totally focussed on the World Cup in Russia at the moment. But we have young players in the squad with a lot of potential, who in six years time could also play a huge role in the national team. The EURO bid is especially important for them, because every player dreams of playing in front of their home crowd at a big tournament.”