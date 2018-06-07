Die Mannschaft head into World Cup top of world rankings

Reigning world champions Germany will travel to the World Cup in Russia top of the FIFA World Rankings. National head coach Joachim Löw’s team are ranked first with 1,558 points, ahead of second-placed Brazil (1,431), Belgium (1,298), European champions Portugal (1,274) and 2014 World Cup runners-up Argentina (1,241). Die Mannschaft took the top spot from Brazil last year after winning the Confed Cup.

First World Cup opponents Mexico (17th June, 17:00 CEST) remain in 15th place on 989 points, Sweden (23rd June, 20:00 CEST) dropped a place and are now 24th (880 points) and last group opponents South Korea (27th June, 16:00 CEST) climbed four positions to 57th (54 points).

The next World Rankings list will be published in the week following the World Cup on 19th July.

The World Rankings top ten

1. Germany 1,558 points

2. Brazil 1,431

3. Belgium 1,298

4. Portugal 1,274

5. Argentina 1,241

6. Switzerland 1,199

7. France 1,198

8. Poland 1,183

9. Chile 1,135

10. Spain 1,126