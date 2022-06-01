Die Mannschaft educate themselves further on human rights situation in Qatar

This Wednesday, the Germany national team once again familiarised themselves with the human rights situation in Qatar. At the adidas Campus in Herzogenaurauch, the players, coaches and backroom staff listened to reports from people who shared both their personal experiences of Qatar and their individual expectations of the World Cup, as Die Mannschaft carried on their dialogue process following their informative event with Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch during the March international break.

The one-hour talk, hosted by Steffen Simon, featured six experts on the podium, with a further two joining live via video link. The participants included ARD journalist Philipp Sohmer, who has already reported numerous times about the human rights situation in Qatar, Darmstadt 98 sporting director Christian Wehlmann, who was head of the Qatar Stars League for around two years, FIFA security director Helmut Spahn, who spent a long time working for the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) in Doha, and founder of Fußballbotschafter e.V. Roland Bischof, who has regularly travelled to Qatar since 2005.

A second talk saw DFB ambassador for diversity Thomas Hitzlsperger, DFB’s main contact point for gender and sexual diversity Christian Rudolph, a speaker for Football Supporters Europe Martin Endemann and Discover Football’s Pia Mann.

created by mmc/mh