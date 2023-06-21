Di Salvo: "We need team spirit, but also quality"

Hour-long uno games between Bayern and Köln players, card games between Freiburg players, as well as football tennis and chess – Germany's U21s team certainly know how to entertain themselves at the hotel during the heavy rain currently taking place in Georgia. Every game is strongly contested, as is winning a place in U21s head coach Antonio Di Salvo's starting eleven.

"I obviously already have a team in my head. It will be a gut decision in a couple of positions, there are still a few positions up for grabs," said Di Salvo ahead of final training.

The key thing for their first game against Israel on Thursday (18:00 CEST), a team that Germany already know well, is not losing. "The good thing is that a lot of players were there and so already know that Israel are a really good team," said Di Salvo. Germany won by a single goal twice, including in Di Salvo’s first game incharge in October 2021 in Paderborn (3-2 win), with the team turning the game around twice to win it in additional time.

Highly motivated and aggressive opponent

"If you qualify for the European Championship, you're a good team. We've already had to experience that. We know that they were tight games and that it will also be a tight game once again now," said the 44-year-old ahead of his first European Championship game as head coach.

"We have to set ourselves up to be difficult to play against," said defender Kenneth Schmidt. The sunshine didn't follow Germany's U21 with them from their training camp in South Tyrol, instead there has been constant rain in Georgia. A wet pitch awaits the team, alongside a "highly motivated" and "aggressive" opponent.

No set starting eleven is yet to crystalise out of this new squad ahead of the tournament, and their final friendly took place behind closed doors, with Di Salvo hoping to keep competition for places high right up until the last minute.

"The weather changes our preparation a lot"

Centre-back Yann-Aurel Bisseck has been named as the new captain, with Yannik Keitel, and senior Germany internationals Kevin Schade and Josha Vagnoman set to start in central midfield and on the right flank, respectively. Noah Atubolu is Germany’s number one, with Youssoufa Moukoko leading the line upfront.

"We need team spirit but also quality, and we have to be able to call upon this with pinpoint accuracy," said Di Salvo, who himself is aware that a defeat in the first game of the campaign threatens an early group-stage exit, especially with the huge test of title contenders England yet to come.

Slip-ups must be avoided at all costs if Germany are to defend their title and qualify for the Olympics once again. "The weather changes our preparation a lot. We have to be armed for anything and also sometimes just send the ball long," said creative midfielder Angelo Stiller. The time has come now for playing cards to be put away and to head out into the rain.

