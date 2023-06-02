Di Salvo names a provisional squad for the upcoming European Championships, with one new call-up

Germany U21’s head coach Antonio Di Salvo has named a provisional squad for the U21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia (21st June until 8th July). 26 players will travel to a training camp in Prad (South Tyrol) on 10th June. The U21 coaching team will then have until the 14th June to register their official, final 23-man squad with UEFA.

"We have worked together towards this tournament with the players, coaching staff and backroom staff for two years, the anticipation is enormous," said Di Salvo ahead of his first U21 EUROs as head coach. "Now it is about getting the team into as good condition as possible step by step and over lots of training sessions, which I am unbelievably looking forward to."

Weiper’s first call-up, Schade initially with the senior squad

18-year-old attacker Nelson Weiper (1. FSV Mainz 05) has been called up to the squad for the first time, with Toni Di Salvo saying: "We are very excited about Nelson Weiper, who has developed brilliantly at Mainz. He showed his potential in the first team in the second half of the season. He also played a key role in Mainz winning the U19 Bundesliga."

Kevin Schade (Brentford) will initially be in the senior squad and then travel to South Tyrol on 12th June after the game against Ukraine. In the shape of Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) and Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart) two further players are returning to the U21s having recently been in Hansi Flick’s senior side. "We are happy to have the three lads, who will be key pillars for the European Championship, back in the team,” said Di Salvo. “The home European Championship in 2024 and preparations for that have a very high priority for the whole of the DFB and Hansi and I accordingly spoke intensively before announcing who has been called up."

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler said: "The fact that there are four players in the senior squad who could also take part in the U21 EUROs is a credit to the work being done with young players in the association and especially to the coaches who have been involved in the respective development of these players. It also speaks to the good cooperation between Hansi Flick and Toni Di Salvo – which can be seen in how they’ve worked with Kevin Schade. I am absolutely convinced that with this squad we are going into the U21 European Championships as well set up as we could be. I wish the boys lots of success and am looking forward to supporting them in person."

"Grow even closer as a team up until the start of the tournament"

Attention now turns to the 26 players who will be there for the start of preparations for the EUROs in Prad on the 10th June. "Every single play will have the opportunity to show what they’re about in the training camp," said Di Salvo. "Equally, we want to grow even closer as a team up until the start of the tournament. True to our motto #MEHRVONUNS (more from us), we will work together on team spirit, preparedness and enjoying playing to get every last percent out of us. Our aim is to start the European Championships successfully, keep developing further and achieve qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris."

The Germany U21s will play two friendlies during the training camp (10th until 18th June). On Monday, 12th June the team will play a South Tyrol XI in Prad, with fans invited to attend. On Friday, 16th June the team will play a friendly behind closed doors against Switzerland, another team competing at the U21 EUROs.

Around a week later, on 22nd June, the team get their European Championship tournament underway with a game against Israel. The Germany U21s other opponents in Group C are the Czech Republic (25th June) and England (28th June). First and second place from four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.