Di Salvo gives trio their first call-up for decisive U21 EURO qualifiers

Three newcomers, two games, one goal: Germany Men’s U21s head coach Antonio Di Salvo has announced his squad for the upcoming EURO qualifiers against Hungary on 3rd June in Osnabrück (18:15 CEST) and against Poland on 7th June in Lodz (18:00 CEST). Florian Flick (FC Schalke 04), Jessic Ngankam (SpVgg Greuther Fürth) and Tim Lemperle (1. FC Köln) have all been called up for the first time.

Also in the squad are Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum) and Frederik Jäkel (KV Oostende), two players who have previously been selected but are yet to make their competitive debut. Returning players to the squad include Luca Philipp (TSG Hoffenheim 1899), Luca Netz (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Malick Thiaw (FC Schalke 04) and Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).

Germany Men’s U21s are currently on 21 points in European Championship qualifying group B, five points clear of Israel and six points ahead of Poland, meaning that they only require one draw from their remaining two matches to ensure they win the group and qualify for the finals, which take place in Romania and Georgia between 9th June and 2nd July 2023.

“We’ve put ourselves in an optimal position”

“The results we picked up in March have put us in an optimal position in our group,” said Antonio Di Salvo. “Now we want to win the group in Osnabrück and make sure of our qualification for the European Championship. I’m looking forward to welcoming the new players, who will undoubtedly want to prove themselves whilst in the squad, as well as to see the returning players who will strengthen our squad once again.”

So that preparations for these games are as good as possible, the team will meet up on Friday, 27th May at the Court Hotel in Halle/Westfalen. Whilst completing their training programme, young children will have the opportunity to spend time with the U21s as part of the Herzzeigen campaign in the week leading up to the first match. The children will have the opportunity to train with the squad, come and see them at their final session before the game, and then 30 children will be invited to watch the game in Osnabrück. The U21s will work in co-operation with the “KINDERLACHEN” initiative, an organisation in which assistant coach Hermann Gerland has been involved for many years.

“It’s great to be able to become directly involved with the Herzzeigen campaign after more than two years,” commented Di Salvo. “When you can actually meet others in person, both parties benefit so much more. We’re looking forward to seeing all the children that come to visit us, and we hope we can help make some wonderful memories for them.”

created by mmc/bw