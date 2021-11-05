Di Salvo gives three players their first call up for the final international fixtures of the year

Three new call-ups and two returning players: Germany U21 head coach Antonio Di Salvo has named his squad for the final two international fixtures of 2021 against Poland in Großaspach (12th November, 18:15 CET) and against San Marino in Ingolstadt (16th November, 18:15 CET). Noah Atubolu (SC Freiburg), Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC) and Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln), who had to withdraw from the U21 squad in September and October due to illness, will all be looking to make their debuts.

Finn Ole Becker (FC St. Pauli) and Lars Lukas Mai (Werder Bremen), who both missed the last set of fixtures in October due to injury, have returned to the squad, and Roberto Massimo (VfB Stuttgart) and Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), who both left the group before the 3-2 home win in Paderborn against Israel, have been selected once again.

Shinta Appelkamp (Fortuna Düsseldorf) and Maximilian Bauer (SpVgg Greuther Fürth) are unavailable due to not having fully regained match fitness after spells out with COVID-19, and Malik Tillman (FC Bayern München) and Jordan Beyer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) miss out through injury.

Di Salvo: “We want to end a successful year with two more victories”

“We want to end a successful year for the U21s with two more victories,” said Di Salvo. “The last two games confirmed just how much we’ve developed as a group, how much our play has improved and how much we’ve gelled together as a team. Poland will be a tough opponent, but it remains our goal to finish the year on top of the qualifying group table.”

After the U21 European champions played in front of a home crowd for the first time in almost two years in October, they will have two more opportunities to do this in November. “The fans in Paderborn were great and played their part in pushing us on to turn the game around at the death,” added Di Salvo. “I’m sure the fans in Großaspach and Ingolstadt will be great, too, and help us to take a significant step towards the European Championship.”

The U21 European Championship takes place from 9th June until the 2nd July 2023 in Romania and Georgia. Germany are currently top of qualifying group B having picked up 12 points from the first four games, and Poland are in third with seven points.