Di Salvo and Gerland extend their contracts until 2025

The DFB has agreed a contract extension with the head coach of the U21 national team, Antonio Di Salvo, and assistant coach Hermann Gerland. Their new contracts run until 31st July 2025, meaning that the two coaches will remain with the team beyond the 2023 U21 European Championship in Georgia and Romania (21st June to 8th July). From 10th June, the team will be preparing for the upcoming tournament in Prad in South Tyrol.

“I am incredibly happy that we will continue the path we have taken with Toni together beyond the UEFA U21 Euros in the summer. Toni has found his own style as a head coach over the past 20 months, developing the team and every single player over this period. In addition, he is actively involved in the work of ‘Team DFB’ (the 21 youth coaches) and supports the development of national players from the U15s to the U21s,” explained Joti Chatyialexiou, sporting director for the national teams. “The fact that we were also able to extend Hermann’s contract is a great sign. It is not obvious that a coach with this expertise and experience wants to continue to be involved in youth football. Anyone who knows Hermann knows that puts everything into this.”

Antonio Di Salvo has been with the DFB since 2013, initially working as a base coordinator (Bavaria) in the talent development programme and assistant coach with the U19 national team, during which time he won the U19 European Championship once in 2014. From 2016 to 2021, he acted as assistant coach to U21 coach Stefan Kuntz and won the European Championship title twice during this time. In summer 2021, Di Salvo, who has had a coaching licence since 2018, was promoted to head coach of the U21 national team.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for the great trust they have placed in me”

On the contract extension, Di Salvo said, “The task with the U21s, our coaching team and the entire staff gives me a lot of joy. I would like to thank everyone involved for the great trust they have shown in me by extending my contract even before the U21 Euros. This gives me both a mandate and incentive to approach this tournament meticulously and with full motivation so that we can play successfully.”

Hermann Gerland has been Di Salvo’s assistant since his promotion in 2021. He is best known for his time at FC Bayern München. He spent more than 20 years there as a reserve team coach and assistant coach, for example under Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Hansi Flick, with whom we won all six possible club titles in the 2019/2020 season. Gerland helped shape talents such as Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mats Hummels, among others, at the time. When Hansi Flick moved to the Germany national side in 2021, Gerland also left Bayern and has since supported Di Salvo.

Speaking about his new contract, Gerland added, “I really enjoy working with Toni and the other coaches at the youth level, so I didn’t have to think twice when it came to extending my contract. Now I’m looking forward to my first European Championship as a youth coach and hope that we can continue on the path we are on.”

