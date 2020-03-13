DFL to postpone all matches from Tuesday

In a special meeting held today, the DFL executive committee once again met to deal with the effects of COVID-19 on match operations of both the Bundesliga and the German second division. The result of this exchange was the proposal of the postponement of both leagues from next Tuesday until 2nd April, coinciding with the end of the upcoming international break.

The goal remains to complete the current season before summer. This decision has been taken both for sporting reasons, and as a duty of care for those clubs that are most at risk from a premature end to the season. During the international break, all clubs will decide how to proceed, taking into account any new information that will be available at that time, and especially regarding this summer’s international football.

Official orders are to be implemented

With a view to the coming weekend, both the DFL and clubs remain in close contact with the Federal Ministry of Health as well as local health authorities. Public health and the health of all football fans remain a top priority for everybody involved. It therefore remains of utmost importance to implement official orders. Society and football stand before an as yet unknown challenge.

Taking into account the advice of local authorities, matchday 26 of both the Bundesliga and 2 Bundesliga will go ahead, with games being played behind closed doors. The DFL, along with clubs and fan groups, are appealing to supporters not to gather outside stadiums, in order to further commit to the protection of public health. Clubs will minimise staffing as much as possible ahead of the coming matchday.

Hannover vs. Dresden called off

The match between Hannover 96 and SG Dynamo Dresden will be cancelled by the DFL. Two Hannover players have tested positive for coronavirus, and have been instructed to self-quarantine for the health and safety of the whole club.

FC Erzgebirge Aue vs. SV Sandhausen will go ahead as planned. The local health department of the Erzgebirgskreis confirmed to the DFL that a game played behind closed doors would be possible.