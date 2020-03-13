DFL postpones Bundesliga matchday 26

Given the latest developments that have arisen today surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and potential cases of infection involving the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, the DFL executive committee has decided to postpone matchday 26 – which was scheduled to kick-off tonight – for both leagues. The committee will still meet with clubs from both leagues as planned this upcoming Monday to propose that the season be suspended until 2nd April, coinciding with the end of the international break.

The decision was made having taking into consideration the emergence of several potential cases of coronavirus within various clubs and their respective squads, and to prevent any further spread of the infection. Bundesliga 2 sides Hannover 96 and 1. FC Nürnberg had previously been instructed to self-quarantine for the health and safety of both clubs.

Decisions on how to proceed will follow

Decisions on how to proceed will be made by the clubs during the March international break, taking into account the current state of the situation at hand as well as any upcoming international fixtures. The goal remains to have the current season finish by the summer. This is seen as necessary not just due to sporting matters, but also because a premature end to the season could have severe, long-reaching consequences for several clubs.

On Monday, the DFL executive committee had explained that, if matches needed to be postponed, this would only be done by postponing an entire matchday and not on an individual basis.