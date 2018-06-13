DFB World Cup brochure available now as ePaper

Just one day ahead of the World Cup opener in Russia (14th June-15th July) our special edition brochure about the Germany national team is finally available in three languages: German, English and Russian. The brochure provides a tournament overview and contains all the important information about Die Mannschaft and its World Cup history.

Every fan can access the special edition ePaper here. In addition, the brochure can also be downloaded as a PDF – so fans can view it on the go as a printout or on their mobile device.

The brochure contains large portrait photos of the players and coaching team, a vast array of statistics and information about the World Cup venues. In addition, the brochure contains a fact-file on the whole squad – from our no.1 Manuel Neuer to our no.23 Mario Gomez. In total, 100 colourful and informative pages for you to enjoy. Happy reading!