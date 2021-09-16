DFB Women to play mini tournament in February 2022

In preparation for the 2022 European championship in England, the Germany Women’s national team will participate in a high-calibre invitational tournament. The mini-tournament, also to be held in England, will take place between 14th and 24th February 2022 and will involve four teams: Germany, England, Spain plus one more national team, soon to be announced along with further details regarding the tournament format and venues in England.

"This tournament is a great opportunity for us to measure ourselves against some of Europe’s best teams – it’s a chance to kick off the EURO year with a real test of our abilities," said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: "We are also excited to get a taste of the host nation and experience the atmosphere a bit."

The ladies are currently training in Dresden ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria (Saturday, 16:05 CEST in Cottbus) and Serbia (Tuesday 16:00 CEST in Chemnitz).