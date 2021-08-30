DFB Women to play in Essen and Brunswick

The Germany women’s team will continue their World Cup qualifying campaign in Essen and Brunswick this autumn, as decided by the DFB presidential board. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will take on Israel on the 26th October 2021 in Essen, then Turkey a month later on 26th November at Braunschweig’s Eintracht-Stadion. Kick-off times and broadcasting information will follow at a later date.

"Both games will be special, not least because of the opponents. Encounters with Israel always have an overarching historical and socio-political context for German teams. Home games against Turkey are also always special due to the large Turkish community in Germany. We are looking forward to these games, but also to the locations Essen and Brunswick, which offer the optimal facilities for these fixtures," said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Qualifying begins against Bulgaria and Serbia

The DFB Women will start their campaign against Bulgaria on the 18th September in Cottbus, after which they will take on Serbia in Chemnitz on the 21st September. The 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will include 32 teams for the first time.

Germany’s will compete in qualifying Group H with Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Israel and Portugal. The nine group winners will qualify directly for the tournament, while the nine runners up will enter a round of playoffs.