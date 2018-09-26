DFB travels to Nyon with 21 delegates

The German Football Association (DFB) has travelled to Nyon with 21 delegates for the announcement of who will host UEFA Euro 2024. On Thursday, UEFA’s executive committee, based in Nyon, will choose which nation will host the tournament to be held in eight years time. The German delegation will be lead by DFB president Reinhard Grindel.

As part of the final presentations, Euro Ambassador and honorary captain Philipp Lahm, Germany head coach Joachim Löw, former international player and Integration Ambassador Celia Sasic, Head of Germany’s Euro 2024 bid Markus Stenger and DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius will answer questions from members of UEFA’s executive committee on stage.

The DFB delegation in Nyon

Reinhard Grindel (DFB president)

Philipp Lahm (Ambassador, DFB honorary captain and World Champion in 2014)

Joachim Löw (Germany head coach)

Celia Sasic (DFB Integration Ambassador and European Champion in 2009 & 2013)

Markus Stenger (Head of Germany’s Euro 2024 bid)

Dr. Friedrich Curtius (DFB general secretary)

Dr. Rainer Koch (DFB vice-president)

Dr. Reinhard Rauball (DFL president and DFB vice-president)

Dr. Stephan Osnabrügge (DFB treasurer)

Peter Peters (DFL vice-president and DFB vice-president)

Ralf Köttker (deputy DFB general secretary)

Oliver Bierhoff (DFB director and European Champion in 1996)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern München chairman and European Champion in 1980)

Horst Hrubesch (Germany women’s head coach and European Champion in 1980)

Berti Vogts (Germany head coach for 1996 Euros, World Champion in 1974 and European Champion in 1972)

Rudi Völler (Bayern Leverkusen sporting director and World Champion in 1990)

Cacau (DFB Integration commissioner and former national side player)

Bibiana Steinhaus (FIFA referee)

Samy Julien Hamama

Jürgen Eißmann (Advisor for the application process)

Stephan Brause (Media officer for the application process)

