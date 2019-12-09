DFB to travel to Basel for Switzerland game

The road to EURO 2020 is taking shape step by step. The German national team will take part in a friendly match against Switzerland on 31st May 2020 at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel. The match will follow additional games against Spain (26th March in Madrid) and Italy (31st March in Nürnberg) in the lead up to the competition.

The match against Switzerland will be as part of a training camp in Seefeld (Austria), which will begin on the 26th May. The team will contest another friendly match during their time at the camp, with the opponent yet to be decided.

Germany vs. Switzerland is a fixture rife with history and meaning. The two sides have faced each other on 51 occasions; Germany have never faced any other opponent more times than this. The DFB’s first ever international match in their history came against Switzerland, falling to a 5-3 defeat in Basel back on 5th April 1908. Likewise, Germany’s first game after the end of the Second World War came against their frequent opponents, earning a 1-0 win on the 23nd November 1950 in Stuttgart. Furthermore, the DFB contested their first match as a reunited nation on 19th December 1990 against Switzerland following the falling of the Berlin wall, winning 4-0 in Stuttgart. Germany’s record in this fixture so far stands at 36 wins, six draws and nine losses.