DFB to part ways with Maren Meinert

The German football association (DFB) have agreed not to extend Maren Meinert’s current contract, which runs until 31st August 2019. The 45-year-old coach has worked for the DFB since 2005 and has enjoyed successful spells in charge of the DFB-Frauen U19s and U20s teams. She has won the U20s Women’s World Cup twice and U19s European Championships on three occasions during her tenure. Most recently, Meinert has led her side to European qualification for July’s tournament in Scotland and will be in charge once more as she looks to end her spell in charge in style.

Maren Meinert said: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during my incredible and successful tenure over the last few years. At some point, there comes a time when you need to find a new challenge and a different perspective. The time has come for me and I have a desire to pursue a new opportunity. I’m proud of what we have achieved over the course of the last few years and I’m grateful for the many experiences I’ve been able to enjoy. However, my full concentrations are fixed on the U19s European Championships and we all want to be successful at this tournament.”

Ratzeburg: “Tenure marked with multiple title winning highlights”

DFB vice president Hannelore Ratzeburg said: “I would like to thank Maren for her all her work over multiple years as well as her accolades both as a player and coach in German women’s football. I have accompanied her at multiple international matches and tournaments and she has helped to develop several players into senior DFB-Frauen players. She has played an important role in our women’s national team successes and her tenure has been marked with multiple title winning highlights.”

DFB director for the national team and academy, Oliver Bierhoff, added: “The list of players who have made the step up to the senior DFB-Frauen team speaks for itself. Maren has left her mark and achieved some impressive things during her time with us. She deserves a lot of gratitude and respect for what she has achieved. She will continue to bring her long-term experience to our women’s youth teams until the end of the season. We are convinced she will lead her team to further success at this summer’s U19s European Championships.”