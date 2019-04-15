DFB to break ground on new facility in May

The DFB is set to break ground on its new headquarters and academy facility in Frankfurt on 3 May. DFB first vice-presidents Dr. Rainer Koch and Dr. Reinhard Rauball will take part in the groundbreaking ceremony, as well as general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius and Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national team and academy.

Preparations for the 150€ million project are nearly finished. The DFB obtained the necessary permits in January, signed a contract with Groß & Partner on 8 March, and completed the handover of the site from the city of Frankfurt on 15 March. Now, the football association is set to break ground on the new site on 3 May. The academy is planned to open in 2021.

created by dfb/mmc