DFB team spend 2.5 million euros

The German national team has today given notice that they will be spending 2.5 million euros to help combat the spread of Coronavirus. “Every gesture, every little helps,” was the motto coming from the team. "We are all facing a huge challenge, now more than ever." The national players will discuss specifically what the money is going towards.

Manuel Neuer, Luca Waldschmidt, Joshua Kimmich and many other players commented on Instagram with video messages. “It’s great how you all support each other," said Matthias Ginter, for example. "As a national team, we too want to do our part. Let’s set an example by sticking together in this difficult time.”

Goretzka: "Stay healthy and above all, stay at home”

In his message, Leon Goretzka alluded to the urgent recommendation to limit social interactions: "Stay healthy, and above all stay at home. I hope to see you again on the football field soon." Football is currently at a standstill, human health and the containment of the virus are paramount.

Oliver Bierhoff at the digital press conference of the DFB about the action of the national team: "I was pleased that we as the national team quickly decided to release emergency aid in order to send a signal and make it clear that we are showing solidarity and want to support people, "said the director of the national teams and academy. "It is vital that we act as a team, not just the national team, but above all as a team in Germany."

In his video message, Captain Neuer is enthusiastic about the solidarity in society and at the same time refers to the numerous platforms providing aid on the Internet, through which people can support each other, for example the website https://wirhelfen.eu/: "We think society as a whole is doing great at the moment in how everyone is there for one another. You can see it in the hospitals, old people’s homes, supermarkets or pharmacies how they work there. It’s great!”