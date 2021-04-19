DFB takes clear stance against European Super League concept

The German Football Association (DFB) takes a clear stance against the concept of a European Super League. Football should always be about performance on the pitch; it decides promotion and relegation, as well as qualification for the respective competitions. The commercial interests of a few clubs should not lead to the abolishment of football’s long established solidarity and togetherness. Every club must decide if they want to remain a part of the harmonious, organised overall footballing structure, or follow their egotistical self-interests away from UEFA and the national football associations.

The DFB strongly supports the joint statement of UEFA and England, Italy and Spain’s leagues and national associations.