DFB sustain Münster's objection to first round DFB-Pokal result

Following verbal negotiations, the DFB sports tribunal have sustained SC Preußen Münster’s objection to the outcome of their DFB-Pokal game against VfL Wolfsburg on the 8th August 2021, which they lost 3-1 in extra time. The result has been overturned and a 2-0 win has been awarded to SC Preußen Münster.

VfL Wolfsburg made six substitutions over the course of the game, which exceeded the maximum of five.

Deputy chairman of the DFB sports tribunal, Stephan Oberholz, said the following regarding the verdict: "The clubs themselves are responsible for the substitutions during a game. One of their fundamental duties is to obtain information about the substitution options and act accordingly. VfL Woflsburg violated this obligation and thus made the reckless and avoidable mistake of making a sixth substitution. The club cannot appeal for mitigating circumstances by attaching blame to the referees. It can remain open whether the fourth official offered incorrect advice or provided inaccurate information during the substitution process. Even if such information was given, the blame for the central and initial mistake lies with the club, thereby making any notion of shared responsibility with the team of officials wholly redundant."

An appeal against the verdict can be submitted to the DFB sports tribunal within 24 hours.