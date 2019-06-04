DFB supports re-election of FIFA President Infantino

The governing board of the DFB have unanimously and markedly decided to support the current FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, for re-election in the 69th FIFA conference in Paris. 44 European national football associations had already proposed Infantino’s re-election in written form. The DFB will be represented at the conference in Paris by vice presidents, Dr. Rainer Koch and Dr. Reinhard Rauball as well as general secretary, Dr. Friedrich Curtius.

The governing body of the DFB underlined the necessity of having constructive relations with both UEFA as well as FIFA. The representatives of both amateur and professional football also consider it important to continue engaging with the German areas of FIFA as well as contributing to the development of international football. The DFB sees it as part of a good and open cooperation should it be necessary to represent critical views.

Gianni Infantino was elected FIFA president at the Zurich conference in February 2016. The Swiss will await the decision of 211 national football associations in Paris to see if he will have a further four-year term. After the resignation of former DFB President, Reinhard Grindel, the German football association is not currently represented in the FIFA council.