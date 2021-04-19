DFB statement on UEFA EURO 2020

The German Football Association has issued the following statement regarding today's UEFA decision on UEFA EURO 2020 regarding Munich as a venue:

"The DFB has taken note of today's decision by the UEFA Executive Committee. Our thorough and responsible scenario planning for the UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Munich and the supporting statements from politicians have been submitted to UEFA. In the coming days, together with UEFA and our partners in Munich, the Free State of Bavaria and the federal government, we will discuss how the implementation of our plans can take place under the given conditions and despite the unchanged challenging pandemic development."