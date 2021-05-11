DFB set the course for a restructuring

At an extraordinary meeting of the DFB presidential board on 11 May 2021, the association decided on action regarding the ongoing leadership crisis and set the course for a restructuring of the DFB.

President Fritz Keller has made a personal decision under his responsibilities as president, that he is ready in principle to resign on Monday, 17 May 2021 after the hearing at the DFB sports court. General secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius will follow him immediately after an agreement has been reached regarding the termination of his employment contract and the handover of his official duties.

The first vice presidents Dr. Rainer Koch and Peter Peters will remain in office until the next re-elections. Dr. Rainer Koch will no longer run for the office of 1st Vice President of amateur football at the next Ordinary Bundestag. Treasurer Dr. Stephan Osnabrügge will also no longer run as treasurer. The next Ordinary Bundestag will be brought forward – provisionally to the beginning of 2022.

After Fritz Keller's resignation, Peter Peters and Dr. Rainer Koch will temporarily oversee the transition of the association as interim presidents with equal responsibilities in order to bring the association and the presidential board into calm waters as quickly as possible. After Dr. Friedrich Curtius’s resignation, deputy general secretary Heike Ullrich will temporarily take over his areas of business.