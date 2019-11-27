DFB release Köpke until end of the year to work with Hertha Berlin

The German Football Association (DFB) have released Andreas Köpke so he will be allowed to take up a temporary position as goalkeeping coach at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin until the end of the year. At the beginning of 2020, the 57-year-old national team goalkeeping coach will once again resume his work for the national side. The DFB and Hertha Berlin have mutually agreed on this in joint talks. Köpke’s contract with the DFB runs until 2022.

DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius said: “Andy Köpke, head coach Joachim Löw, assistant coach Marcus Sorg and Oliver Bierhoff are each integral parts of the management of the national team, particularly in regard to the 2020 European Championship. In joint discussions with Hertha, we have met their request and will release him to the club until the end of the year.”

Löw: “Jürgen has always been capable of serving up surprises”

Oliver Bierhoff, Germany technical and academy director, said: “"Hertha BSC is currently in a special situation, everyone knows about our ties with Jürgen Klinsmann, he asked Andy for his support until the end of the year, and I think it's a testament to Andy's character that he wanted to come. Starting in January, he will once again focus fully on the national team with Jogi, Marcus and myself."

National team coach Joachim Löw said: “It’s a message I didn’t necessarily expect, but Jürgen has always been capable of serving up surprises. I’m happy that a former player of such high quality has returned to the Bundesliga and has brought his knowledge back into German football. Anyone who knows him can tell you that he not only is a great personality and an outstanding coach, but he approaches his tasks with enormous passion and great enthusiasm. The fact that Andy is already supporting him in only his first steps with the new club says it all.”