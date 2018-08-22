DFB publishes sustainability concept for Euro 2024

The German Football Association (DFB) has published its sustainability concept for Euro 2024. The 74 page document, together with the application documents for Germany’s Euro 2024 bid, were handed over to UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland by DFB’s president Reinhard Grindel, general secretary Dr Friedrich Curtius, application ambassador and DFB honorary captain Philipp Lahm and former Germany footballer and DFB head of integration Celia Šašić. In contrast to the official bid book for the tournament, the DFB’s sustainablility concept was not requested by UEFA and it was developed by the DFB and additionally by participation from many stakeholders across numerous commercial sectors.

Reinhard Grindel said: “Sustainability is one of the guiding principles of our bid. Through transparent dialogue, we have developed a comprehensive concept which sets standards and already puts important processes into place. As our bid is an offer for everyone to actively take part, to learn together and to collectively shape this European festival. We could build new, permanent bridges between national football associations and the people of Europe. The sustainability concept will serve as a value for our further actions between now and Euro 2024.”

Celia Šašić said: “In Germany, we have all the pre-requirements for a perfectly organised and also sustainable tournament. We want to show that it is possible to host a sporting event that is environmentally friendly and sparing of resources. Our sustainability concept, which is particularly important to me, was developed with further support from across society and is supported by many strong shoulders.”

Sustainability from the environment to fair play

In numerous dialogue forums, the DFB brought together representatives from sport associations and teams, non-government associations (NGOs), local authorities, federal ministers, companies, the church and other religious communities, charitable foundations, science and economy. In the discussions, the eight areas of activity were collectively identified: young people, fans, digital innovation, diversity, human rights, the environment, health and fair play. It is these areas, in which football and society should profit long-term from a tournament being held in Germany. There are 24 flagship projects presented in the sustainability concept, including a barrier-free and inclusive stadium experience for all spectators, which will contribute to the aim of achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Cacau: “Share values, shape the future”

Former Germany striker and current DFB integration commissioner Cacau said: “Germany is a fantastic country. In 2009 I acquired German citizenship and I now live with my wife and three children near Stuttgart. Euro 2024 offers a one-time chance to share our values and to shape the future – sustainable and participative, modern and hence close to the foundations of football.”

Former Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger, today the DFB ambassador for diversity, complements this belief: “Not only can football accompany the sustainable development in Germany and Europe thanks to its social power, it can also shape it. In six years time, just like in 2006, we want to stage an open-minded and colourful festival of football in the heart of Europe which also positively influences society thanks to the measures stated within the sustainability concept.