DFB Presidential Board postpones DFB-Pokal final

The DFB Presidential Board has elected to postpone the final of the DFB-Pokal. The match was initially scheduled to take place on 23rd May at Berlin's Olympiastadion, and traditionally marks the end of the season in Germany. Given that all German leagues remain suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, and the lack of a definite answer as to when play could resume, both the semifinals and the final of the DFB-Pokal have been postponed. No new dates have been announced, as of yet. The DFB Presidential Board made the decision to postpone the final during a meeting held today to discuss the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal remains to finish the 2019/20 season by 30th June. In order to resume play, the same conditions apply for the DFB-Pokal: the approval of the relevant authorities, as well as compliance with the relevant regulations in the event that matches are permitted to be played behind closed doors.

Keller a “living room final”

“As one of the highlights of the end of the season, the DFB-Pokal feeds off the one-of-a-kind atmosphere in the stadium and the energy the fans bring to Berlin,” said DFB President Fritz Keller. “As such, it’s too bad that this special match will likely have to take place behind closed doors, although we will of course have to wait for the authorities to arrive at a decision. If the match is given the green light, then it will be the first time in the history of the competition that the match will be a sort of ‘living room final,’ since it will be broadcast for free [in Germany].”