DFB Presidential Board confirms locations of 2019 internationals

The DFB Presidential Board has announced the locations for the home international matches in 2019. The first game of the year is on the 20th March against Serbia, with Wolfsburg hosting the fixture. The first European Qualifier will then take place on 11th July in Mainz against Estonia.

In the second half of the year, there will be four more home games in Germany. On 6th September, Die Mannschaft will face play against the Netherlands in Hamburg. Another international will then follow on either the 9th or 10th October, after the opposition has been decided. The international year will later end in November with two home games: first, Germany will face Belarus on the 16th in Mönchengladbach, and then travel to Frankfurt for the European Qualifier against Northern Ireland on the 19th.

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB Chief of the national team and academy, said: “We want to do everything we can to get back to the top of the rankings. The international fixtures are great because they allow us to travel to various different regions and see all our fans, as well as playing in both large, expansive stadiums, and smaller arenas such as Mainz.

International Fixtures 2019

• 20th March: Germany vs. Serbia (Wolfsburg)

• 24th March: Netherlands vs Germany (Amsterdam)

• 8th June: Belarus vs. Germany

• 11th June: Germany vs. Estonia (Mainz)

• 6th September: Germany vs. Netherlands (Hamburg)

• 9th September: Northern Ireland vs. Germany

• 9th or 10th October: Opposition tbc

• 13th October: Estonia vs. Germany

• 16th November: Germany vs. Belarus (Mönchengladbach)

• 19th November: Germany vs. Northern Ireland (Frankfurt)

All fixtures will begin at 20:45 CET.

