DFB Presidential Board agrees roadmap

Following the 6-0 defeat to Spain in the Nations League, the Presidential Board of the German Football Association (DFB) has agreed a timetable to evaluate the national team’s current situation. The DFB’s statement is as follows:

“The DFB Presidential Board has unanimously agreed on a timetable to gather information, evaluate it and advise on next steps. This also gives the national head coach enough time and emotional distance to fundamentally review the national side’s current situation. In sporting terms, to analyse the causes of the heavy defeat in Sevilla, but also personally, to come to terms with the great disappointment. That’s part of the process.

When the Presidential Board meets on 4th December, Oliver Bierhoff, national teams and academy director, will provide an overview and assessment of the current situation regarding the national side. That will include lessons learned from the loss against Spain, as well as the side’s overall development in the last two years.

The DFB will provide more information at that time about the results of the discussions and next steps.”

created by mmc/ha