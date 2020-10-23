DFB postpones all youth internationals until the end of 2020

At a meeting on Friday, the DFB presidential board made the decision to postpone all youth international matches and training until the end of the year. This applies for both male and female Germany youth teams. The sole exception is Stefan Kuntz’s U21 side, who have a crucial match coming up in qualifying for next year’s European Championship. The decision was taken due to the rising number of coronavirus cases around Europe, and the number of infections that came about during the previous international break. The agreement was made between the DFB presidential board, sporting directors and the youth team coaching staff.

“We came to this decision due to the responsibility that we have to our young players, some of whom are still at school, as well as our coaches and all of those involved with caring for the national teams,” said Joti Chatzialexiou, manager of the DFB Talent Promotion Program. “Even though our hygiene standards have been exceptional during all the international breaks so far, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue holding training sessions while adhering to the tightening coronavirus regulations around Germany. We will now focus our efforts on ensuring that the youth teams are as prepared as possible going into the new year so that all training sessions and international matches can go ahead as planned. Our coaching staff will remain in close contact with the youngsters and will continue to follow club results with the same focus as before.”