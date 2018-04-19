DFB-Pokal: When Müller scores, Bayern win

Both semi finals in the DFB-Pokal 2017/18 were away wins. DFB.de has collated the top facts from both Bayern Munich’s 6-2 record win against Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 against FC Schalke 04.

Goal fest: The last time as many goals were scored in a DFB-Pokal semi final as in Bayern’s 6-2 win over Leverkusen was way back in 1991 when SV Werder Bremen beat Eintracht Frankfurt 6-3.

Dead even: According to the statistics the game between Schalke and Frankfurt was a very evenly matched fixture: both sides were awarded six corners and both also had nine shots on goal. The game between Schalke and Frankfurt recorded the lowest amount of shots on target of any game in this season’s DFB-Pokal with just 18.

Drawing level: Thomas Müller’s hat-trick against Leverkusen drew him level with none other than his very own coach Jupp Heynckes. Both have 27 goals in the DFB-Pokal.

Early shower: Frankfurt’s Gelson Fernandes saw himself sent off just 33 seconds after coming on. He was initially awarded a yellow card but after referee Robert Hartmann reviewed his challenge on Leon Goretzka he was subsequently awarded a red and sent to the showers.

Goal = win: Every single DFB-Pokal game Thomas Müller has scored in, Bayern Munich have won - 18 matches in total.

Run broken: The semi final victory against Schalke ended Frankfurt’s run of five defeats in a row in Gelsenkirchen.

Lightning start: Bayern Munich’s opening goal in the third minute of the match was the earliest Bayer Leverkusen have conceded this season and for Bayern it was the earliest they have scored this season.