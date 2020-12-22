DFB-Pokal: Tuesday night round-up

An exchange of goals that were a sign of things to come. The game eventually went to a penalty shootout, but the remainder of normal time was not without its own drama. In the final minute of stoppage time, Fürth’s Paul Seguin stepped up to take a penalty which, if converted, would have sent his side through. Oliver Baumann had other ideas, though, and saved the penalty in heroic fashion.

Sebastian Hoeneß’s Bundesliga outfit will have been well aware of the danger they faced in second tier side Greuther Fürth, who are currently fighting for promotion. Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but Hoffenheim were soon pegged back by Fürth’s Sebastian Ernst. Just moments into the second half, Meyerhofer gave the visitors the lead, but this one was cancelled out just three minutes later by Akpoguma.

Substitute Yussuf Poulsen soon gave Nagelsmann’s men the two-goal lead they deserved, before Angelino continued his fine goalscoring form with another spectacular finish. A big statement from the 2019 finalists, who still have big ambitions in all three of their competitions this season.

In Tuesday night’s all-Bundesliga encounter – what should perhaps have been the most evenly-contested tie of the evening, Leipzig wasted no time in asserting their dominance over FC Augsburg. Willi Orban nodded in the first goal of the game from a corner after 11 minutes. By half time, the only surprise was that the visitors had only scored the one goal.

The Billy Goats saw the game out intelligently, giving Osnabrück no hope of getting back into the game, despite the narrow lead. And so, for the first time in three years, 1. FC Köln reach the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

For Köln, a single Anthony Modeste goal in a largely uneventful game of football was enough for the club to celebrate its 125th win in the history of the competition. VfL Osnabrück proved difficult for their Bundesliga opponents to break down, and only let-up after around half an hour, after which they were soon punished by a marvellous through ball by Ondrej Duda for Modeste to send past the goalkeeper in the one-on-one.

Germany international Suat Serdar gave Schalke fans something to smile about 27 minutes into the game with a DFB-Pokal strike to remember. The goal put the Royal Blues on the road to victory, with Benito Raman sealing the deal with a second-half brace to give his side a 3-0 lead. SSV Ulm gave a good account of themselves, particularly when three goals down and with the game out of reach. The underdogs earned themselves a penalty which Ralf Fährmann did well to save, but was turned in on the rebound by taker, Johannes Reichert. 3-1 to Schalke the final score.

DFB.de brings you the full round-up of Tuesday night’s DFB-Pokal action

Serdar on target as Schalke march on

Germany international Suat Serdar gave Schalke fans something to smile about 27 minutes into the game with a DFB-Pokal strike to remember. The goal put the Royal Blues on the road to victory, with Benito Raman sealing the deal with a second-half brace to give his side a 3-0 lead. SSV Ulm gave a good account of themselves, particularly when three goals down and with the game out of reach. The underdogs earned themselves a penalty which Ralf Fährmann did well to save, but was turned in on the rebound by taker, Johannes Reichert. 3-1 to Schalke the final score.

Modeste winner for Köln

For Köln, a single Anthony Modeste goal in a largely uneventful game of football was enough for the club to celebrate its 125th win in the history of the competition. VfL Osnabrück proved difficult for their Bundesliga opponents to break down, and only let-up after around half an hour, after which they were soon punished by a marvellous through ball by Ondrej Duda for Modeste to send past the goalkeeper in the one-on-one.

The Billy Goats saw the game out intelligently, giving Osnabrück no hope of getting back into the game, despite the narrow lead. And so, for the first time in three years, 1. FC Köln reach the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Leipzig dominant

In Tuesday night’s all-Bundesliga encounter – what should perhaps have been the most evenly-contested tie of the evening, Leipzig wasted no time in asserting their dominance over FC Augsburg. Willi Orban nodded in the first goal of the game from a corner after 11 minutes. By half time, the only surprise was that the visitors had only scored the one goal.

Substitute Yussuf Poulsen soon gave Nagelsmann’s men the two-goal lead they deserved, before Angelino continued his fine goalscoring form with another spectacular finish. A big statement from the 2019 finalists, who still have big ambitions in all three of their competitions this season.

Hoffenheim and Fürth go all the way

Sebastian Hoeneß’s Bundesliga outfit will have been well aware of the danger they faced in second tier side Greuther Fürth, who are currently fighting for promotion. Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but Hoffenheim were soon pegged back by Fürth’s Sebastian Ernst. Just moments into the second half, Meyerhofer gave the visitors the lead, but this one was cancelled out just three minutes later by Akpoguma.

An exchange of goals that were a sign of things to come. The game eventually went to a penalty shootout, but the remainder of normal time was not without its own drama. In the final minute of stoppage time, Fürth’s Paul Seguin stepped up to take a penalty which, if converted, would have sent his side through. Oliver Baumann had other ideas, though, and saved the penalty in heroic fashion.

The penalty shootout proved to be even more of a rollercoaster than the 120 of football had promised, with Fürth the first to miss and also the first to pass up a match point. Eventually the visitors prevailed after a total of 16 penalties had been taken.

Dortmund get the job done

After beating Hertha Berlin 5-4 in the first round, Eintracht Braunschweig’s confidence will have been high coming up against a Dortmund side struggling in the Bundesliga. For the most-part, BVB demonstrated their superiority – Mats Hummels gave them the all-important lead in the 12th minute, after which Braunschweig failed to truly trouble their visitors going forward.

Despite the hosts’ lack of threat, Dortmund’s slender lead kept the tension high until the final moments of the game, when Jadon Sancho eventually put things to bed with the second and final goal of the game. For the tenth season in a row, Borussia Dortmund are among the final 16 teams in the DFB-Pokal.

Gladbach too good for Elbersberg

Gladbach ruled out any chance of a big Pokal upset in their game against Elversberg with goals in the 5th and 21st minute by Wolf and Benes respectively. At 2-0 down and with the Foals showing their class, it would have taken a miracle for Elversberg to turn the game around, especially after half an hour, when they went down to ten men.

Further goals from Lars Stindl, Patrik Herrmann and Julio Villalba made for a perfect end to the year for Marco Rose’s men, who stroll into the last 16 with a resounding 5-0 victory.

Darmstadt in fine form against Dresden

After beating Hamburg in one of the ties of the first round, Dresden met their match in Darmstadt, who were better in every department and cruised through with a 3-0 win. Schnellhardt, Paik and Dursun scored in the 24th, 59th, and 71st minutes respectively to send Darmstadt sailing into the last 16 for the first time in four years.

Five goal thriller goes to the wire in Berlin

Paderborn’s Sven Michel went into the second round tie against high-flying Bundesliga side Union Berlin with a bit between his teeth, putting the visitors ahead after just three minutes. Their lead was soon snatched away from them by Grischa Prömel (6’), but Michel and Denis Srbeny found the target again to give the slight underdogs a 3-1 lead at half time.

As expected, Union Berlin upped their game in the second half and halved the deficit with the help of Paderborn defender Hünemeier, who turned a cross into his own net. Union piled on the pressure until the last kick of the game, with which Taiwo Awoniyi hit the inside of the post. The capital city boys were inches away from taking the game to extra time, but ultimately waved goodbye to the DFB-Pokal until next season, Paderborn players breathed a sigh of relief at the full-time whistle.