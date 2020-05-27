DFB-Pokal semi-finals scheduled

After the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga both returned, the DFB-Pokal season will also be finished. The DFB announced the exact dates and times for the semi-finals on Wednesday, 27th March.

Fourth-division side 1. FC Saarbrücken will take on Bundesliga outfit Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Tuesday, 9th June (20:45 CEST). FCS have already written DFB-Pokal history by becoming the first fourth-tier team to reach the semi-finals in the history of the competition. The game will take place in the Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion in Völklingen.

The second semi-final, an all Bundesliga affair between FC Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt, will take place a day later (10th June, 20:45 CEST). The record champions will host the Eagles in a repeat of the 2018 final.

This year’s final will take place in the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 4th July – all remaining cup games will be played being closed doors.

created by mmc/dr