DFB-Pokal semi-finals postponed

The two semi-finals in this season’s DFB-Pokal between FC Bayern and Eintracht and 1. FC Saarbrücken and Bayer Leverkusen, which were originally scheduled for the 21st and 22nd April, have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Due the ongoing crisis, no football is currently being played and training is also very limited for sides. It’s extremely likely that things will not have improved in time for the cup semi-finals, meaning that football matches will still be prohibited on those dates.

The 3. Liga has been postponed until the end of April, while the DFL presidium has recommended that Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 fixtures should also be cancelled until April 30th at the earliest. It is therefore only logical to postpone the two DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

