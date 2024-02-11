DFB-Pokal semi-finals: Leverkusen to host Düsseldorf

Bayer 04 Leverkusen will face off against 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf for the chance to reach the final of this year’s DFB-Pokal. On the other side of the draw, 1. FC Kaiserslautern will play the winner of the postponed match between 3. Liga club 1. FC Saarbrücken and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The quarter-final clash between Saarbrücken and Mönchengladbach was originally scheduled to take place on 7th February, but it was called off due to unplayable conditions at the Ludwigsparkstadion. The game has been rearranged for 12th March (20:30 CET).

The semi-finals will be played on 2nd and 3rd April. The final be held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 25th May 2024.

Men’s DFB-Pokal semi-final draw

Bayer 04 Leverkusen – Fortuna Düsseldorf

1. FC Kaiserslautern – 1. FC Saarbrücken/Borussia Mönchengladbach