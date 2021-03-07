DFB-Pokal semi-finals: Kiel travel to Dortmund while RB Leipzig face away tie

After knocking out FC Bayern Munich on penalties in the second round, Bundesliga 2 Holstein Kiel will face another heavyweight of German football in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal as they travel south to face Borussia Dortmund in the final four of the competition. The second semi-final will be contested between the winner of SSV Jahn Regensburg vs. Werder Bremen, who will host RB Leipzig.

The draw was made on ARD Sportschau on Sunday evening by Bärbel Wohlleben, the first female Goal of the Month winner on the show. Germany U21s national coach Stefan Kuntz acted as draw director. Regensburg's match against Bremen, scheduled for last Tuesday, had to be postponed due to several positive COVID-19 cases at the hosts and has been rescheduled for 7th April (18:30 CET).

The semi-finals will take place on the 1st and 2nd May ahead of the final, which will be held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 13th May.

