News

    DFB-Pokal second round schedule

    The second round of the DFB-Pokal kicks off on 29th October at 18:30 CEST with four matches, including a Bundesliga clash between SC Freiburg and 1. FC Union Berlin and a second division tie between Hamburger SV and VfB Stuttgart. Next, reigning champions FC Bayern München meet VfL Bochum at 20:00 CEST, followed by three more matches from 20:45 CEST. On 30th October at 18:30 CEST, a further four matches begin. VfL Wolfsburg host last year’s runners up RB Leipzig at this earlier kick-off time and Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach meet in one of the four late games (20:45 CEST).

    The full second round schedule

    Tuesday, 29th October, 18:30 CEST:
    Hamburger SV - VfB Stuttgart
    1. FC Saarbrücken - 1. FC Köln
    SC Freiburg - 1. FC Union Berlin
    MSV Duisburg - TSG Hoffenheim

    Tuesday, 29th October, 20:00 CEST:
    VfL Bochum - FC Bayern München

    Tuesday, 29th October, 20:45 CEST:
    Arminia Bielefeld - FC Schalke 04
    SV Darmstadt 98 - Karlsruher SC
    Bayer Leverkusen - SC Paderborn

    Wednesday, 30th October, 18:30 CEST:
    VfL Wolfsburg - RB Leipzig
    SV Werder Bremen - 1. FC Heidenheim
    SC Verl - Holstein Kiel
    1. FC Kaiserslautern - 1. FC Nürnberg

    Wednesday, 30th October, 20:45 CEST:
    Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach
    FC St. Pauli - Eintracht Frankfurt
    Hertha BSC - Dynamo Dresden
    Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Erzgebirge Aue

    Latest Videos