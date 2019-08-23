DFB-Pokal second round schedule

The second round of the DFB-Pokal kicks off on 29th October at 18:30 CEST with four matches, including a Bundesliga clash between SC Freiburg and 1. FC Union Berlin and a second division tie between Hamburger SV and VfB Stuttgart. Next, reigning champions FC Bayern München meet VfL Bochum at 20:00 CEST, followed by three more matches from 20:45 CEST. On 30th October at 18:30 CEST, a further four matches begin. VfL Wolfsburg host last year’s runners up RB Leipzig at this earlier kick-off time and Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach meet in one of the four late games (20:45 CEST).
The full second round schedule
Tuesday, 29th October, 18:30 CEST:
Hamburger SV - VfB Stuttgart
1. FC Saarbrücken - 1. FC Köln
SC Freiburg - 1. FC Union Berlin
MSV Duisburg - TSG Hoffenheim
Tuesday, 29th October, 20:00 CEST:
VfL Bochum - FC Bayern München
Tuesday, 29th October, 20:45 CEST:
Arminia Bielefeld - FC Schalke 04
SV Darmstadt 98 - Karlsruher SC
Bayer Leverkusen - SC Paderborn
Wednesday, 30th October, 18:30 CEST:
VfL Wolfsburg - RB Leipzig
SV Werder Bremen - 1. FC Heidenheim
SC Verl - Holstein Kiel
1. FC Kaiserslautern - 1. FC Nürnberg
Wednesday, 30th October, 20:45 CEST:
created by mmc/tj
Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach
FC St. Pauli - Eintracht Frankfurt
Hertha BSC - Dynamo Dresden
Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Erzgebirge Aue
