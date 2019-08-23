DFB-Pokal second round schedule

The second round of the DFB-Pokal kicks off on 29th October at 18:30 CEST with four matches, including a Bundesliga clash between SC Freiburg and 1. FC Union Berlin and a second division tie between Hamburger SV and VfB Stuttgart. Next, reigning champions FC Bayern München meet VfL Bochum at 20:00 CEST, followed by three more matches from 20:45 CEST. On 30th October at 18:30 CEST, a further four matches begin. VfL Wolfsburg host last year’s runners up RB Leipzig at this earlier kick-off time and Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach meet in one of the four late games (20:45 CEST).

The full second round schedule

Tuesday, 29th October, 18:30 CEST:

Hamburger SV - VfB Stuttgart

1. FC Saarbrücken - 1. FC Köln

SC Freiburg - 1. FC Union Berlin

MSV Duisburg - TSG Hoffenheim

Tuesday, 29th October, 20:00 CEST:

VfL Bochum - FC Bayern München



Tuesday, 29th October, 20:45 CEST:

Arminia Bielefeld - FC Schalke 04

SV Darmstadt 98 - Karlsruher SC

Bayer Leverkusen - SC Paderborn

Wednesday, 30th October, 18:30 CEST:

VfL Wolfsburg - RB Leipzig

SV Werder Bremen - 1. FC Heidenheim

SC Verl - Holstein Kiel

1. FC Kaiserslautern - 1. FC Nürnberg

Wednesday, 30th October, 20:45 CEST:

Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC St. Pauli - Eintracht Frankfurt

Hertha BSC - Dynamo Dresden

Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Erzgebirge Aue

