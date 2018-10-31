DFB Pokal second round, part one

The DFB-Pokal returned on Tuesday, the 30th October with eight second round ties, including a couple of all-Bundesliga clashes and a handful of David versus Golliath scenarios. Dfb.de bring you the full round up of Tuesday night’s action

No repeat giant-killing for Ulm

After knocking out holders Eintracht Frankfurt in the first round, SSV Ulm 1846 were hoping to repeat the feat against yet another Bundesliga outfit. Fortuna Düsseldorf were simply a class above on the night though, storming to a 5-1 victory. Things didn’t go to plan for the favourites in the very early stages, however. Ulm raced into the lead after only 15 seconds when Ardian Morina’s deflected shot looped over the head of Michael Rensing.

It was one-way traffic from there on out though. Marvin Ducksch headed in the equaliser after quarter of an hour, before a Rouwen Hennings strike and Dodi Lukebakio’s spectacular brace made it 4-1 at the break. Düsseldorf took their foot off the gas in the second half, but there was no sign of an Ulm comeback. Ducksch’s second goal in the 70th minute definitively wrapped up the contest and ultimately the scoring.

Paderborn too strong for Chemie Leipzig

Another of the first-round’s biggest upsets was caused by fifth-tier BSG Chemie Leipzig, but they too fell short at the second hurdle, losing 3-0 to SC Paderborn 07. Kai Druschky, the first-round hero against Regensburg, almost put Leipzig ahead after just ten seconds, but his finish just missed the target. SCP, one the other hand, did find the mark with their first effort. Babacar Gueye made it 1-0 following a set-piece after 18 minutes, before another corner kick led to the 3. Liga side’s second goal ten minutes later, with an unmarked Uwe Hünemeier easily nodding home.

The lower-league hosts pushed for a way back into the tie, but a red card for Philipp Wendt in the 55th minute all but killed their chances. Paderborn took advantage of a disorganised Leipzig team only five minutes later, as Gueye completed his brace to send SCP into the last 16.

Wolfsburg win Lower-Saxony duel

Hannover 96 started the better of the two sides in an all-Bundesliga battle against VfL Wolfsburg at the HDI-Arena, but Hendrik Weydandt couldn’t find a way past Koen Casteels with a promising chance. The Wolves weren’t as careless. Kevin Wimmer failed to get enough on a through ball to take it away from Admir Mehmedi’s path, and the Swiss buried an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle after 20 minutes.

Visitors Wolfsburg managed to control the possession in the second half, giving Hannover little chance of finding a way back into the game. Wout Weghorst finally extinguished all hope of an equaliser at the death, netting in the third minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win for VfL.

Hertha’s home-final dream lives on

The first half of Hertha Berlin’s trip to second-tier SV Darmstadt 98 ended goalless, but only thanks to incredible goalkeeping from the hosts’ man between the sticks. Salomon Kalou looked certain to have fired the Old Lady into the lead from inside the box, only for Daniel Heuer Fernandes to pull off a miraculous stop.

The Lilies’ number one was still keeping his side in the game in the second half, but Hertha finally found a way past him in the 64th minute when substitute Vedad Ibisevic pounced on a rebound from another fine stop. Maxi Mittelstädt crowned the win with a sumptuous hit late on to send Hertha into the round of 16 and keep their hopes of playing a home final at the Berlin Olympiastadion alive.

Bayern edge past Rödinghausen

Any hopes of a major upset at the Bremerbrücke stadium looked to be crushed early on as Sandro Wagner tapped home the opener from close range. When Thomas Müller converted from the spot to put the Bavarian giants 2-0 up inside 15 minutes, a goal fest looked on the cards.

The underdogs, SV Rödinghausen, spurred on by the magnitude of the occasion and their first-round victory against Dynamo Dresden, had no intention of letting their heads drop, and a capitulation soon looked even less likely than a comeback.

Linus Meyer pulled a goal back for the hosts early in the second half and the team held their own for the remainder of the game, keeping Bayern at arm’s length, and posing some threat at the other end. The game ended 2-1 to last season’s runners up, but SV Rödinghausen bow out of the competition with their heads held high.

Heidenheim breeze through

For the third time in the club’s history, 1. FC Heidenheim are in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal after effortlessly beating second division rivals SV Sandhausen 3-0 at home.

FCH Captain Marc Schnatterer opened the scoring from the penalty spot after eight minutes, before Nikola Dovedan added the second just twelve minutes later. The hosts’ relentless pressure in the opening 20 minutes was reduced after the second goal in favour of a more defensive approach. SV Sandhausen failed to create enough chances going forward, and Dovedan added his second late in the day to put the game beyond all doubt.

Lasogga on target once again for HSV

Hannes Wolf’s Hamburg travelled to Wiesbaden for their second round tie, a town and stadium buzzing with Pokal fever, but the visitors were anything but intimidated by the underdogs’ party atmosphere: Pierre-Michel Lassoga caught the Wiesbaden goalkeeper off guard at the near post to give HSV a deserved early lead.

With no intention of sitting back, HSV came out for the second half and soon doubled their lead, Lasogga finding the target yet again, bringing his tally in the competition to four (joint-top). After the referee was forced to interrupt the game due to an incident in the stands, SV Wehen Wiesbaden began to attack with purpose, but they were met by a determined Hamburg defence, who kept the clean sheet. Deep into stoppage time, Douglas Santos tapped home a rebound to make the final score 3-0.

Augsburg fight back against Mainz

After a promising performance against Bayern in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Mainz went into this second round tie with confidence. Sandro Schwarz’s men created the majority of the chances, lacked the clinical touch in front of goal, but took the lead thanks to an unintentional helping hand from the Augsburg defence which left Mwene with an open net to tap the ball into from half a yard.

The visitors soon returned the favour, so to speak, when Stefan Bell deflected the ball into his own goal to bring Augsburg level. Unimpressed, Mainz pushed for an immediate response and retook the lead with a stroke of genius from Robin Quaison.

The half-time break appeared to work wonders for Augsburg, who proceeded to play the better football in the second half and create enough chances to eventually equalise through Michael Gregoritsch in the 86th minute. No neutrals were complaining about the prospect of another 30 minutes, and none would have been disappointed with the show both teams put on in extra time.

It was Augsburg, however, who started the extra time period better and scored on the stroke of half time. A Caiuby header at the back post was the difference in the end, despite another positive response from Mainz.

