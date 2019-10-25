Their last encounter: Bayern beat Bochum 3-0 and went on to win the competition

DFB-Pokal second round guarantees thrills

The second round of the DFB Pokal kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 16 interesting encounters. An emotional reunion, a first ever Pokal meeting and record-breaking moments are in store for us this week. DFB.de checks out the facts from the games.

Reunion: Dirk Lottner, 1. FC Saarbrücken’s head coach and Cologne native, racked up a total of 174 appearances between the years 1999 and 2004 for 1. FC Köln, scoring 57 goals. Lottner also took up a number of different coaching roles for the club between 2006 and 2013, including assistant manager.

Strong season: Head coach Christian Streich kicked off Freiburg’s impressive start to the season with their first round victory. This is Streich’s eighth appearance in the competition, making it past the first round on every occasion. Winfried Schäfer (13 times) and Josef Piontek (nine times) are the only coaches to achieve a longer first round winning streak since the competition was founded.

Bogey team: Hamburger SV have failed to win against VfB Stuttgart in all five cup games against them (one draw, four losses), being knocked out on every occasion. HSV have not failed to win as many cup games against any other side.

Guaranteed finalist: VfL Bochum and FC Bayern Munich have met in the DFB Pokal five times, and on every single occasion the winner of the game has gone on to reach the final (Bochum once, Bayern four times). The winner has gone on to win the competition on three occasions.

A long time: FC Bayern haven’t been knocked out in either the first or second round of the DFB Pokal for over 19 years! Their last defeat in the preliminary stages came in the second round in Magdeburg, in a penalty shoot-out loss back on 1st November 2000.

On course for a record: Fabian Klos has currently made 19 DFB Pokal appearances for Arminia Bielefeld and has the chance to make it 20 against FC Schalke 04. If so, he would overtake Bielefeld’s current record DFB Pokal appearance maker, Wolfgang Pohl.

First ever Pokal meeting: Although 1. FC Kaiserslautern and 1. FC Nürnberg were both founded back in 1900, and have competed a total of 67 matches against each other, the sides have never met in the DFB Pokal before.

Extra time excitement: Borussia Dortmund have been taken to extra time in five of their last six Pokal home games, including each of their last four. Three of these last four games were decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Strength away from home: Borussia Mönchengladbach have won each of their last nine away games in the cup; the longest current winning run away from home of all the teams in the competition (excluding penalties). Gladbach have lost all of their last three home Pokal games against Bundesliga opposition but, on the contrary, have won each of their last three cup away games against their league rivals.

