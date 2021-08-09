DFB-Pokal second round draw rescheduled

The draw for the second round of the DFB-Pokal has been moved forward, to 29th August (18:30 CEST). Originally, the draw was scheduled to take place on September 5th. All second-round fixtures will take place on the weekend of 26th-27th October.

All 32 participants in the second-round draw will be confirmed beforehand. Since Friday, 27 clubs have confirmed their places in the next stage, with four more games to be played on Monday evening, including the fixture between third-tier 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach (20:45 CEST). The final fixture of the round will be played at 20:15 CEST on August 25th, with Bremer SV hosting the record Pokal winners FC Bayern Munich. The game, originally due to take place on Friday, was postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests within the Bremer squad and their subsequent quarantine.